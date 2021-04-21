Rasika Dugal And Purab Kohli's 'Out Of Love 2' Trailer Is Here And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Rasika Dugal's Out of Love 2 trailer is here and fans can't keep calm! The revenge drama series that stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in lead roles was a hit amongst the fans. Season 2 of the show promises high octane and edgier drama and a burning story of revenge. The show is set to release on April 30, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Watch Out of Love 2 trailer here

With the tagline "All is fair in hate and war" the Out of Love 2 trailer serves as a window to the world of the show's next season. Season 2 picks up three years after the events of the previous instalment. Season 1's story followed Dr Meera Kapoor (Rasika Dugal) as she suspected and investigated her husband Akarsh Kapoor, played by Purab Kohli, of having an affair. Eventually, the two separated after an epic confrontation scene and drama. Now, three years later Akarsh is back in Coonoor to exact revenge on his ex-wife Meera. He wants to be close to his estranged son as well. The show will be released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages. Season one of the show was an official adaptation of the US thriller drama Doctor Foster, but season 2 will follow an original script and will be directed by Oni Sen.

Several fans of the show have expressed their excitement for the show's next season. Actor Tisca Chopra, who worked with Rasika in the short film Chutney, also commented on Rasika Dugal's post. The trailer has set off a flurry of heart and fire emoji reactions from the fans who have been eagerly waiting for Out of Love 2. One fan commented, "You guys are phenomenal", applauding the actors' work in the series.

About Rasika Dugal's movies and shows

Rasika Dugal is known for her roles in drama series like A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, etc. She has played notable roles in films like Anwar, Manto and Tahaan. Recently, she has been roped in to voice a character in the comedy audio series The Empire. It is written by Anuvab Pal, a screenwriter and comedian. The audio series also stars Stephen Fry, Alexander Owen and Michelle Gomez in prominent roles.

Promo Image Source: A Still from 'Out of Love 2' trailer

