Rasika Dugal And Purab Kohli's Shenanigans In Behind-the-scenes Of 'Out Of Love' Season 2

Delhi Crime actress Rasika Dugal has been on a roll with impressing the audience with her range of acting, from Mirzapur to Lootcase. Recently seen in Out of love season 2, the actress took to her Instagram to share a fun moment between her and her co-star Purab Kohli on the sets of the series. Along with sharing the BTS picture, the actress wished for one thing between the two characters.

Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal's BTS picture

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a fun BTS picture with her co-star from the sets of Out of Love season 2. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing under a ladder with her hands joint while Purab can be seen mimicking her pose from the other side. Referring to both the actors fooling around with each other, Rasika wished for one thing in the caption. She wrote, 'May this always be the equation between Meera and Akarsh!'. Check out the fans' reactions below.

Pic Credit: Rasika Kohli IG

Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal in Out of Love season 2

Rock On!! actor Purab Kohli plays the role of Akarsh Kapoor in the second season of Hotstar's Out of Love. Rasika Dugal portrays the role of Dr. Meera Kapoor in the series, who is the wife of Akarsh Kapoor. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a husband cheating on his wife and leaving his family to start a new life with his girlfriend.

Out of Love season 2 review

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, the series is based on Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett. It was adopted by Hostar for its label Hotstar Specials and was premiered on the 22nd of November in 2019 while its second season premiered on the 30th of April this year. Upon its release, the first season of the series was met with appreciation as Out of Love season 2 review received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Out of Love season 2 cast was highly appreciated for their performance. Along with Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, the series featured an ensemble of talented actors like Soni Razdan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aanjjan Srivastav. Many critics especially praised Rasika Dugal for her strong portrayal of a betrayed wife.

IMAGE- RASIKA DUGAL & DISNEY+ HOTSTAR VIP'S INSTAGRAM

