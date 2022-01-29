Rasika Dugal Commences Next Schedule For Sports Drama 'Spike'; Shares Pics From Palampur

Rasika Dugal has proved her mettle in acting by essaying various different characters in projects like Mirzapur, Manto, Lootcase among others and will now be seen stepping into the shoes of a volleyball coach for the web series titled Spike. The actor has commenced shooting for the film's second schedule in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and shared glimpses from the sets as she smiled amid the snow-capped mountains.

The schedule was earlier expected to start around January 17, however, faced postponements due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, the actor has been undergoing volleyball training in Mumbai for the last three months.

Rasika Dugal resumes shooting for Spike in Himachal Pradesh

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 29, the Mirzapur star shared two pictures from the sets as she holds the clapboard in her hand while smiling for the camera. Rasika donned her winter essentials, including a long green coloured jacket as the snow-capped hills shone brightly in the sunlight. In the caption, she wrote, "Finally onto the next schedule for #Spike! Living the start-stop life. Shoot Gods please be kind!." Take a look.

Many fans of the actor reacted to her pictures by dropping comments like "wow", "good luck with loads of warmth", "All the best", among others. Even her Out Of Love co-actor Purab Kohli wrote, "Another hill station! Not fair at all Mrs. Kapoor!! While I make my way to "Mira" road!!". Tisca Chopra also commented, "Envy...you are enjoying my mountains".

According to Variety, Rasika expressed excitement for the project and said, "I love watching sports drama. It is a genre which keeps me on the edge of my seat even when it is formulaic, so I was thrilled to be offered a role in one.". She further added, "I am naturally drawn to roles which require me to learn a new skill. Volleyball is a tough game and the rigours of training for it and trying to learn the sport has been wildly exciting to me. My part in the show is also very different from the parts I have played or been offered so far." The series has been created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, while Imber Media is bankrolling it.

