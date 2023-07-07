Rasika Dugal, Kritika Kamra, Kunal Kapoor, Prateik Babbar Attend Adhura Screening

Quick links:
The cast of Adhura attended a special screening of the film held on July 6 in Mumbai. Rasika Dugal donned a blue and black jumpsuit for the evening along with her husband Mukul Chadda.
She was clicked at the event with her co-star Ishwak Singh also. The actor looked dapper in an all black ensemble.
Adhura screening saw the attendance of some special guests as well. Actress Shruti Haasan attended the screening with her boyfriend. She took part in the event in a sheer black dress.
Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall was also spotted at the screening. She attended the screening in a casual attiring teaming a denim on denim look with a green knit top.
Actress Kritika Kamra was also one of the guests at the screening. She kept her look casual for the evening by teaming a black crop top with blue denim jeans.
The screening was also attended by Kunal Kapoor. The actor wore an orange hoodie with distressed jeans for the evening.
Actor Prateik Babbar also sported a casual look for the film's screening. The actor arrived at the screening with his girlfriend Priya Banerjee.