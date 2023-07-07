Last Updated:

Rasika Dugal, Kritika Kamra, Kunal Kapoor, Prateik Babbar Attend Adhura Screening

Adhura movie screening was held in Mumbai on July 6. The cast and crew of the movie along with other guests like Shruti Hassan, Kritika Kamra attend.

Web Series
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Adhura
1/8
Varinder Chawla

The cast of Adhura attended a special screening of the film held on July 6 in Mumbai. Rasika Dugal donned a blue and black jumpsuit for the evening along with her husband Mukul Chadda.

Adhura
2/8
Varinder Chawla

She was clicked at the event with her co-star Ishwak Singh also. The actor looked dapper in an all black  ensemble. 

Adhura
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Adhura screening saw the attendance of some special guests as well. Actress Shruti Haasan attended the screening with her boyfriend. She took part in the event in a sheer black dress. 

Adhura
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall was also spotted at the screening. She attended the screening in a casual attiring teaming a denim on denim look with a green knit top. 

Adhura
5/8
Varinder Chawla

Actress Kritika Kamra was also one of the guests at the screening. She kept her look casual for the evening by teaming a black crop top with blue denim jeans. 

Adhura
6/8
Varinder Chawla

The screening was also attended by Kunal Kapoor. The actor wore an orange hoodie with distressed jeans for the evening. 

Adhura
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Actor Prateik Babbar also sported a casual look for the film's screening. The actor arrived at the screening with his girlfriend Priya Banerjee. 

Adhura
8/8
Varinder Chawla

The entire cast and crew of Adhura posed together for the shutterbugs. The cast also included Shernik Arora who plays Vedant Malik a 10-year-old student in the film. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 2018, Bholaa: 11 biggest hits of 2023 so far

The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 2018, Bholaa: 11 biggest hits of 2023 so far
Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar: Biggest box office clashes in 2023

Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar: Biggest box office clashes in 2023
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com