Rasika Dugal Starrer Series Adhura Launches Trailer, Promises Spine-chilling Watch

The trailer of the Hindi horror series Adhura was released recently. The series is interestingly headlined by child actor Shrenik Arora, though the most notable name on the star cast is Rasika Dugal. The trailer paints the series to be a spine-chilling slow burn of a watch that will have viewers hooked through its plot.

3 things you need to know

Rasika Dugal marks a return to OTT post her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur.

Adhura is headlined by Shrenik Arora but essentially carries an ensemble cast.

Adhura will launch on Prime Video and will be available for streaming from July 7.

Adhura promises to be a spine-chilling watch

Set in an esteemed boarding school in Ooty, Adhura is spans two timelines. The plot connects the years 2022 and 2007 through guilt-wrecked alumnus Adhiraj, played by Ishwak Singh, and the troubled Vedant, played by Shrenik Arora. As the show jumps between the two timelines, it brings the batch of 2007 to terms with their past which carries a heavy secret threatening to reveal itself.

(A still from the trailer of Adhura | Image: rasikadugal/Instagram)

The series is helmed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla. It is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. The series stars Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Rahul Dev and Aru Krishansh in addition to the principle cast.

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh comment on their roles

Rasika Dugal shares how she thoroughly enjoyed portraying the conundrum of somebody who appears to be in complete control, only to realise that she too, must confront her inner demons as she manoeuvres her desire to nurture. Her desires however, face many a impediment from her harrowing past. Ishwak Singh on the other hand, recalls his experience shooting for Adhura, as "intense". He also promises horror-lovers a visual treat and a delightfully challenging watch.