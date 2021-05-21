Rasika Dugal Thanks Fans As 'Out Of Love 2' Season Finale Streams Online; See Picture

Out of Love is a popular web series that is currently streaming on Hotstar and stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead roles. After the immense success of the first season of the show, makers dropped the second season of Out of Love in April. The first two Out of Love 2 episodes had released on April 30, while the third dropped on May 7 and the fourth episode was released a week later on May 14. The fifth and final episode of the series released on May 21 and Rasika took to her social media page to announce the same while also thanking her fans for all the love.

Rasika Dugal: 'Thank you for being on this journey'

Taking to Instagram, Rasika shared a BTS picture from the episode which shows the actor engaged in a conversation with a co-actor with the crew in the background and a microphone to their side. Along with the picture, Rasika in the caption wrote, "The fifth and final episode is here. Season finale of #OutOfLove2. Thank you for being on this journey with #DrMeeraKapoor." Check out the picture here:

Netizens react to Rasika's photo

Fans of the show were quick to react to Rasika's posts and commented that they wished the series was longer as they cannot get enough of it. One user wrote, "Oh my Gosh Ended too soon" while another commented, "So so upsetting the series is ending so soon... we want more Meera Ji." Many fans also praised the actor for her performance in the series and dropped a ton of heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look.

A look at Out of Love 2 cast

Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli reprise their role as Meera and Akarsh, respectively, in the second season of Out of Love. The series revolves around the topic of infidelity in a marriage that plays a major role in severing the relationship between Akarsh and Meera who are married and share a son. The second season picks up three years from where the first season left off and focuses on revenge and drama. While Meera and her son Abhi move to Conoor and are living an idyllic life, Akarsh's surprise entrance into their lives after 3 years opens up a lot of wounds of the estranged couple. Apart from Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, Out of Love 2 also stars Soni Razdan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aanjjan Srivastavv among others.

IMAGE: RASIKA DUGAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.