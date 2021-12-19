Raveena Tandon Gives Befitting Reply To Netizen Who Criticized Her Accent In 'Aranyak'

Raveen Tandon's crime thriller series Aranyak was released last week and opened to a positive response from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Vinay Vyakul, the show features Tandon as a cop named Kasturi Dogra, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town. She recently clapped back at a netizen who criticized her Himachali accent in the series.

Raveena Tandon claps back at a netizen

A netizen who claimed to be from Himachal took to Twitter and criticized Raveena Tandon's accent, the user wrote, "#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there." Responding to her tweet, Raveena asked her, "Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town."

While talking to PTI, producer Sidharth Roy Kapur said the team has already begun working on building the second season of Aranyak. He said, "You can expect a season two and that’s something the team is working on very hard. With the love the show has received from the audience, we have a lot to live up to and we hope season two matches up to the first one. The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two."

Raveena Tandon, who made her OTT debut through Aranyak spoke about her role and said that she was attracted to the project because her character was a "fiercely independent" talented officer waiting for an opportunity to excel in her life. Raveena added, "She's surrounded by her male counterparts, wants to achieve something in her career and the way we women juggle our career, lives, emotional support that we get or don't get from home. Our priorities are our children, in-laws, family, that's what completely attracted me to her character. A lot of women can identify with that, especially our women in uniform."

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon