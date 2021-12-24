Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Others Take 2 COVID Tests While Celebrating 'Aranyak' Success

Raveena Tandon has returned with a full-fledged role after four years with the series Aranyak, which released on Netflix. The 4-year gap since her last release Shab in 2017, seems to be worth the while as the response to her latest series has delighted the makers. As a result, the team got together to celebrate the response to the new release and it was 'safest celebrations' ever.

The Andaz Apna Apna star shared that the celebrations were held with all safety procedures in place amid the spread of a new variant of COVID-19. Apart from the members and the makers, even actor Vidya Balan was a part of the event.

Raveena Tandon celebrates Aranyak success with team

Raveena Tandon dropped pictures from the celebration on Instagram on Friday. The 47-year-old flashed her brightest smiles as he dazzled in a dark blue dress. She could also be seen posing along with her co-star Parambrata Chatterjee, director Vinay Waikul and the producers of the series, veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Kapur's wife, Vidya Balan, donned a floral print outfit for the occasion.

Other members of the team also came together and posed. They also cut a cake, which, apart from the logos of the production houses, had some symbols related to their series.

Ramesh Sippy's son, Rohan Sippy, director, and wife, Kiran Juneja, actor, were also a part of the celebrations. Raveena shared that not one, but two tests were conducted before the party began. They first performed the RTPCR test, and before entering the venue, rapid tests were also done.

This is amid the Bollywood party, after which Kareena Kapoor Khan was diagnosed with COVID-19, became a point of controversy.

Aranyak releases on Netflix

Aranyak hit Netflix on December 10. The film had received mixed reviews on Twitter. However, it seems that the viewership of the series was good enough for the makers to call for a celebration.

The plot of the venture revolves around two cops, played by Raveena and Parambrata, investigating the case of a missing foreign teenager in a misty town. The probe leads to the revelation of numerous mysteries and truths.