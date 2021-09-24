'Ray Donovan' Series To Get A Hindi Remake; Will Star Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh

The critically acclaimed American thriller drama Ray Donovan is set to get a Hindi remake starring popular South actors Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. This venture will mark the real-life uncle-nephew duo's first time sharing the screen together.

The American series follows the story of a man who fixes issues of the rich families from America while struggling to resolve his personal problems.

Ray Donovan to get a Hindi remake

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared an image of Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati together to announce the exciting venture titled Rana Naidu. They wrote, ''*stops screaming* Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in a Netflix show together!!*continues screaming* #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.''

Appearing excited to work with his uncle for the first time, Rana wrote on his Instagram, ''Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.''

60-year-old Venkatesh also shared his nephew's enthusiasm as he recalled watching the young actor grow up right in front of him to become a well-established actor in the industry. He wrote, ''I've seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.''

More on Rana Naidu

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the series will be bankrolled by Locomotive Global Media LLP. While talking to PTI, the veteran actor expressed his excitement to work with his nephew stated, 'I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.''

Rana Daggubati also appeared excited as he said, ''It's lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that's completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I'm extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best.''

Inputs from PTI

Image:facebook/@venkateshdaggubati/Instagram/@ranadaggubati/raydonovan