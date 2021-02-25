'Ray Donovan' To Be Revived By Showtime Through A Feature Film; Read Details

Showtime has reportedly planned to revive one of Liev Schreiber's shows, namely Ray Donovan, through the titular character's very own film that will see Schreiber's legal mediator back in action. Additionally, as per the report on Entertainment Weekly that the information has been sourced from, the script for Ray Donovan's movie is being co-written by Liev Schreiber and the series showrunner David Hollander. The film, as per an official statement released by the production house, will pick up from where season 7 left off and will see the return of ghosts from the titular character's past. The official synopsis that has been released by the network can be found below.

What does the synopsis say?

The synopsis of the film, which was released by Showtime just a few hours ago reads, "The new film picks up where season 7 left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago." As per the report, the relevant parties will begin production of the same later this year. It is said that their first filming schedule will take them to New York. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Ray Donovan:

During the seven years that it was on-air, Ray Donovan's episodes followed its titular character, who made the problems of the rich and powerful that were based in Los Angeles, California, go away. While he was a fixer of the problems of the rich, ironically enough, he never dealt with his own inner demons. Donovan's personal situation got all the more complicated when his father, Micky Donovan (Played by Jon Voight) is unexpectedly released from prison. From that point on, Ray Donovan turns into a show about the troubles of the influential and dysfunctional family trying to reconcile with their past in their own respective unique ways.

