'Ray': Satyajit Ray's Son Reacts To Netflix's Latest Release; Says 'scared Of Watching It'

Satyajit Ray’s Son is reportedly uncertain about whether he wants to watch Netflix's latest anthology web series, Ray. Ray was created by Sayantan Mukherjee and is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey. The anthology contains four stories, inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

The series which released on June 25, has reportedly been getting mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Recently another media outlet got in touch with Satyajit Ray's son Sandip Ray, who is also a filmmaker, for his thoughts on the series. However, the filmmaker who was reportedly more disgruntled than excited about this gave some insight into the situation.

Satyajit Ray’s Son's thoughts on 'Ray'

When speaking about what he thought about the recently released series, Sandip Ray responded with a somewhat surprising answer. The filmmaker mentioned how Netflix India's executives had approached him a few months ago, asking for his permission to adapt his father and acclaimed director Satyajit Ray's stories. He mentioned how he "gladly" gave them his permission.

However, the film director then mentioned that he did not have any further interaction with Netflix, about the topic. He spoke about how nobody from the OTT platform bothered to get in touch with him for any other "approval or insights into the stories". The director also mentioned that he wasn't even shown the final script or even "consulted about the final product".

Sandip also spoke about how he didn't particularly enjoy the promo for the series. When asked whether he would watch the movies, the director gave another intriguing response. Sandip mentioned how he was simply "terrified" of watching the recently released series. He explained his answer by talking about how he was worried because of the "underwhelming reviews" it has gotten.

However, the director did mention that even though the reviews had put him off a little bit, he was still eager to find out what the show's makers had done with Satyajit Ray's stories. The four-episode series consists of four different stories, one of them being 'Spotlight' directed by Vasan Bala. Another one titled, 'Forget Me Not', directed by Srijit Mukherji while the third one titled 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa', directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Lastly, the fourth story is titled Bahurupia and was also directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

Image - Still from Ray trailer

