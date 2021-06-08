'Ray' Trailer Review: Netflix Presents Satyajit Ray's Classic Stories With A Modern Twist

Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming anthology series Ray on Tuesday. The series tells four of the many classics of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The stories are each based upon the themes of ego, revenge, envy, and betrayal. The movie will be available for streaming from June 25 on Netflix.

Ray's trailer starts with a background narration where a man compares human beings to Gods and says both are alike because both give birth and are creators. The trailer then shifts focus to the four main characters who will helm each story in the anthology series. The first story introduces us to a man named Ipsit Nair, who is regarded as the man with the memory of a computer because he never forgets. Harshvardhan Kapoor plays the role of a superstar actor, in the second story and he is famous in the country for his iconic look. The third story follows the journey of Musafir Ali, who is known for his famous ghazals. Kay Kay Menon dons a very simple look as he portrays the role of a man who wants to be a makeup artist in the fourth and final tale.

Netflix's Ray trailer then takes the viewers into the problems and the complexities of the tales. While Ipsit starts forgetting things, Kapoor’s character faces an identity crisis. The narrator sums up the events and says a human being might stoop low in life but after all, he is a man of God. The trailer ends with him saying, “You are neither the first person nor the last who thinks he is God and fails miserably." The dramatic music and the fast pace of the trailer make it interesting and full of suspense. The dark tones in most of the clips give off a sense of excitement and anticipation. The teaser of the series was released by Netflix on May 28 and the series celebrates 100 years of Satyajit Ray's birth that was celebrated this year on May 2.

Netflix's Ray

The anthology series has four stories in it namely, Forget Me Not, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight. In the series, Satyajit Ray's stories are presented in front of the audience with a modern take. The series features many talented actors like Shweta Basu, Gajraj Rao, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The series has been directed by three renowned directors of Indian cinema. Srijit Mukherjee helmed Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya, Vasan Bala directed Spotlight and Abhishek Chaubey made Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. The series will release on June 25 on Netflix.

IMAGE CREDIT: NETFLIX RAY TRAILER/YOUTUBE

