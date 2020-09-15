Will There Be A 'Greenleaf' Season 6? Read About The Fate Of The Show

Greenleaf is an American mystery drama series that focuses on the Greenleaf family. Its first season was released in June 2016. The plot revolves around the Greenleaf family members that are also key members of their Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries.

Various scandals and mysteries are a part of this family which slowly start to get uncovered as Grace comes back into their lives. Grace is the estranged daughter of church leader Bishop James Greenleaf, who had vanished for twenty years, and has now come back.

Also read: Patti Labelle And Gladys Knight's Verzuz Battle: Dionne Warwick Pays Surprise Guest Visit

Will there be a Greenleaf season 6?

Originally a part of the Oprah Winfrey Network, Greenleaf season 5 was released on Netflix a month ago, making it available globally through the OTT platform. Ever since then, Greenleaf season 6 release date has been a major concern for all its fans. According to Express UK, the network has confirmed that season five was the last season for this series. Greenleaf season 6 Netflix was just a possibility, but the makers have decided against it. The story of the Greenleaf family has finished with its fifth season.

Also read: Is Jenna Ortega Dating Someone? Here Are Details About The Actor's Relationship History

Although there's no Greenleaf season 6, the Oprah Winfrey Network has confirmed that they are planning to come out with a spin-off series for this family drama. According to Bustle, the creator of the show Craig Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey had planned the spin-off long ago. But the show's immense success and fan following pushed the two of them to confirm the spin-off series.

Also read: Take Fashion Cues From Lily Allen's Wedding Dress If You Are Planning Nuptials In Lockdown

Greenleaf season 5 Review

The report also mentioned that season one of the show was rated as the number one show among African American women, on cable and broadcast. The following seasons also received positive and negative reviews as it told the story of Grace after she returned to her estranged family. Greenleaf season 5 brings the story of this family to full circle through its last episode. Grace continues on her path, finding new opportunities while helping others find a path of their own. The gift season also leaves some story arcs that can make fans anticipate the upcoming spin-off series even more.

Also read: Ram Sampath Talks About Rafi-Kishore Debate; Calls It 'dumbest Indian Debate Of All Time'

[Image credit: @greenleafown Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.