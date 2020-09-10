Are Tracey And Dean Still Together? Read To Know What Happened To This Famous Couple

The Channel E4 has recently started streaming Married at First Sight Australia again. This has brought back curiosity about the couples that were made in the show, and if they are still together. Many of them have parted ways, while some remain together. For Tracey and Dean, Married at First Sight was where the two got together and seemed to instantly hit it off. But troubles soon made their way in, and fans wonder are Tracy and Dean still together.

Are Tracey and Dean still together?

Married at First Sight Australia is a reality show that brings together various eligible bachelors looking for love. As mentioned in express.co.uk, they are then accordingly matched by a few chosen experts in the show depending on the information they provide about themselves and their ideal partner.

Dean Wells and Tracey Jewel were paired by the team on the fifth season of the reality show Married at First Sight Australia. They had amazing chemistry and connection on their first meeting. Tracey was exactly the kind of girl that Dean had described as his ideal partner, according to radiotimes.com. Dean is a 41-year-old executive creative director from Sydney, while Tracey's a 36-year-old marketing consultant from Perth.

Their relationship started well with both finding the other a suitable partner. However, problems arose after Dean admitted he was attracted to another contestant Davina Rankin. They even discussed on the sofa, which is an important prop that serves as a tool for couples to communicate. Dean confessed that he wanted to leave the show, which left Tracey heartbroken, especially since they had just been intimate the same morning. After discovering that he had feelings for Davina, and he kissed her while they were together, Tracey broke up with him.

The couple also had a rough patch after the wedding, which was a result of him getting to know about Tracey's daughter. She had a daughter from her previous relationship which Dean found hard to adjust with. The kiss with Davina was the last straw for Tracey to call the relationship quits. Long after the show ended, the two have been discovered to be on good terms with each other. Although Dean's still single, Tracey is dating Nathan 'Nate' Constable.

[Image credit: @traceyjewel_ify Instagram]

