Who Killed Darryl James On Greenleaf? Read To Know The Details

Greenleaf is a family drama that many viewers have been hooked on for a while. The twists and unexpected truths about the characters' lives have engaged the audience throughout its five seasons. With the series finale, fans finally got the whole picture, especially the truth about Darryl James. Although he wasn't shown during the entire show, knowing about his death was crucial to the story. But that revelation manages to be against the best interests of everyone.

Darryl James had his legion of fans even though no one ever saw the character on-screen in the Oprah Winfrey Network show Greenleaf. Its fifth season has even come out on Netflix. The show's creator Craig Wright wanted to showcase a suitable ending for the long-running family drama for which the truth about Darryl James' death was revealed.

Who killed Darryl James on Greenleaf?

Darryl James died in a fire at the Calvary Fellowship, five years prior. He had three children at the time, daughters Tara and Rochelle, and son Basie. The speculation among the children at the time was that Bishop Greenleaf was responsible for Darryl's death. However in season 5, episode 4 of the series, the true culprit was revealed.

Lady Mae's brother Mac McCready was the one who lured Darryl into the church basement and then burned the church down. Jacob unknowingly found out that Darryl was the sole heir of the Greenleaf estate, as the owner was Darryl's mother.

Since the truth about Darryl's parentage was unknown in the beginning, Bishop was given the estate on behalf of Mac McCready. Mac killed Darryl so no one would know the truth about him being the true heir.

Greenleaf season 5 Review

Greenleaf season 5 had several plots, with the story arc of their family being in the centre. The beginning of the season showed two major changes to the series, the ends of the Skanks drama and the introduction of H&H to the church. The series came full circle as Lady Mae took over the responsibility of the church from the late Bishop Greenleaf.

According to a report by Variety, creator Craig Wright and Executive producer Oprah Winfrey had planned about how the series has to work out and how it should conclude during the early days of the series. Craig stated that the key to ending a show successfully was similar to the end of a person's life. Before someone dies, they finish up all unfinished business, and honestly say what they've been wanting to without any hesitation. He talked about this similarly since he believes a story is said to convey a message. And when someone does pass on the final message, the audience could feel sad that it's over but also be happy about the whole situation.

Craig stressed that the important point of concluding a show like Greenleaf is to convey the message that was meant to be said, and if you said it or not till the end. This effectively sums up the ending of Greenleaf. It focused on the Greenleaf family and their struggles, provided closure to ongoing issues, and gave insight into what could happen after the timeline of the show.

[Image credit: @greenleafown Instagram]

