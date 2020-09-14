Why Did Bishop Leave Greenleaf And His Love, Lady Mae? Read To Know The Details

Greenleaf is a successful American family drama story with the backdrop of religion and values of the church. It focuses on the Greenleaf family, part of the Memphis megachurch, Calvary Fellowship World Ministries. The first Greenleaf season even took the spot as the number one show for African American women.

It recently aired its last episode of season 5 temporarily concluding the story of the Greenleaf family. Bishop leaving Greenleaf is one of the most iconic and unforgettable scenes of the series and comes as a shock to the audience on its penultimate episode.

Why did Bishop leave Greenleaf?

The show began in chaos and secrets as Grace, the estranged daughter of James comes back to the family after staying away for 25 years. Slowly, many confessions, past secrets and hidden truths come out. In the last season of the show, Greenleaf season five brings the story full circle. The most heartbreaking scene of this season goes to the death of Bishop James Greenleaf, as he finally leaves his family after struggling with illnesses for a while.

Things were starting to look up for the Greenleaf family as everyone finds out the truth behind Bob and his daughter Judee, which ends in Bob stepping down from H&H. After Bishop James shares this news with Lady Mae, she proposes to him. Although she had decided the date of marriage to be on Flag Day, she changes it due to these new developments. But, Bishop doesn't answer and Lady Mae notices he's lying on the bed all stiff, unable to move around. He shows her a gesture to ask for a pen, and then proceeds to write 'I do', answering her previous question. An ambulance is called and Bishop is taken away.

The last episode of the season begins with the whole family grieving about Bishop's death. Lady Mae wears the ring as she mourns her late husband. The family is tearful as they reminisce about James. Lady Mae takes after him as she is called to head the next church meeting in his place.

