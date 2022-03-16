'Real Housewives Of Miami's Joanna Krupa Plans To Visit Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa is planning to visit Poland with her sister to join the efforts on the grounds to support Ukrainian refugees. In her recent interaction with TMZ, the American model revealed that her husband is already in Poland to support people with transportation as they're crossing borders to flee from Ukraine. Joanna Krupa said that once her husband returns, she'll probably travel to do her bit.

'We can't just sit back': Joanna Krupa

The Real Housewives of Miami fame said that she and her husband have decided to switch places. The model is reportedly looking after her daughter in the USA, however, once her husband returns, she'll join to provide aid to the war-torn nation. "We decided I'm going to stay here with my daughter and then we'll probably switch when he gets back, and I'll go over there," she said.

Joanna added that in the beginning, she was worried, however upon watching the tragedies that Ukrainian civilians are incurring, she concluded that no one can just sit back.

At the beginning of the war I was worried, but I think we can't just sit back and just be scared and be worried. These people are going through such tragedies...I'm sitting at home with my daughter cuddled up in bed with a warm blanket and a pillow and these families, they're lives have changed overnight. It's in God's hands.

During the same chat, Joanna lauded the Polish community for their tremendous effort amid this crisis situation. She added, "I'm just so proud of the whole Polish community, everybody volunteering – doctors, nurses, people making food, people are organizing toys for the kids. There are so many orphans and animals in need."

While doing so, she also appreciated the good things that people all across the globe have been doing to support the war-hit nation. She praised her husband for doing the right thing. Joanna said, "It warms my heart to see how much good is being done in this really emotional, critical and sad time. He's not Polish. He loves Poland. When the whole war started he said, 'I can't sit back and do nothing.' He has a lot of connections so I know he would be very helpful."

Image: Instagram/@joannakrupa