Reba McEntire Talks About Why She Turned Down The Position Of A Judge On 'The Voice'

Singer Reba McEntire recently talked about turning down the job of a Judge on 'The Voice' next to Blake Shelton, while on Watch What Happens Live. She also talked a bit about why she didn't think she could do the job well and how she regretted the decision. Read ahead to know what the singer said and more updates on her.

Also Read | Did you know Nimrat Khaira faced several rejections before 2012's 'Voice of Punjab'?

Watch What Happens Live is a show where fans can ask their idols questions live. The 65-year-old singer recently graced the show with her presence and one fan asked the singer if it was true or just a rumour that she was asked to be a judge on 'The Voice'. Reba McEntire light up when she read the question.

Also Read | Parayalle Rabbinodu song review: A soothing song with Sithara Krishnakumar's lovely voice

The Voice Judges

She started her answer by 'It is very true' and then explained that 'The Voice' was a very popular show in Holland and that she had just watched a tape of the show before saying said no to the job. Reba further added that she didn't think she could say no to the contestants when she would be on the show and thus turned down the job. She added - ' I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or ‘go find another job’ or ‘hope you like your nighttime job'.

Blake Shelton on The Voice

Reba further added that she thought Blake (Shelton) was the 'perfect choice' for the job. She also added that he 'had done a wonderful job'. Blake is the only remaining original judge on the show. She finally added that she regretted not doing the show and mentioned - 'I'm like shoot, I should have done that.'

Also Read | Buffalo singer Cami Clune stuns 'The Voice' audiences and judges, gets 4 chair turn

Reba McEntire In The Ghetto

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker recently sang 'In The Ghetto' in CMA awards. The audiences loved the performance and added that both the singers were still legends. 'In the Ghetto' is a song by Elvis Presley and written by Mac Davis. It was a huge hit in 1969 and was covered by many artists.

Also Read | 'The Voice' judges are left stunned over Kanye West's choir singer Desz's performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.