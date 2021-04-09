'Rebel' Cast (2021): Meet The Characters Of The ABC Series Based On Erin Brockovich's Life

Rebel (2021) is an American drama series that premiered on American Broadcasting Company(ABC) on 8 April 2021. The series is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, who has also served as an executive producer for the same. According to the IMDB description about Rebel, the series follows a legal advocate with a blue-collar background, who helps people in need despite her lack of education in law. Let's get to know the Rebel (2021)'s cast in detail-

Details of Rebel Cast (2021)

Katey Sagal as Annie 'Rebel' Bello

The cast of Rebel (2021) has Katey Sagal playing the lead role of Annie 'Rebel' Bello. Rebel has dedicated her career to fighting for the people in need against the greedy corporations despite not having a law degree. Sagal is best known for playing Peddy Bundy on Married.. with Children which was the longest-lasting live-action sitcom on Fox. She is also known for her role as Leela on the animated series Futurama and Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules. Sagal won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress- Television Series Drama in 2011 for her role of Gemma Morrow in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

John Corbett as Grady Bello

John Corbett will be essaying the role of Rebel Bello's third husband. Corbett is best known for his role of 'Aidan' in Sex and the City and 'Chris Stevens' in Northern Exposure. He has also appeared in movies like My Big Far Greek Wedding, Raising Helen, The Messengers, Sex and the City 2, and more. He was most recently seen in the To All Boys trilogy as Dr.Convey.

James Lesure as Benji

In the Rebel cast (2021), James Lesure plays the role of Benji. According to Refinery 29, Benji is an attorney at heads a rival law firm and is also one of Rebel's ex-husband and she is not on good terms with him. Lesure is best known for his work on shows like For Your Love, Las Vegas, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, and Good Girls. He has guest-starred in several shows including Mad About You and Seinfield.

Tamala Jones Plays Lana

Tamala Jones will be playing the role of Lana who is Rebel's ex-sister in law and a former police officer. Jones is known for her roles in the late 90's sitcom Veronica's Closet as Tina, Lani Parrish in Castle, and Bobbi Seawright in For Your Love. She has also appeared in films like Booty Call, The Wood, Kingdom Come, The Brothers, and many more.

Ariela Barer as Ziggy

In the cast of Rebel (2021), Ariela Barer will be playing the role of Rebel's 16-year old daughter Ziggy, who was adopted by Rebel and Grady. Barer is best known for her role of 'Gert Yorkers' in the Hulu original series Runaways. She is also known for her cameo roles of 'Bailey Bennett' in Atypical and 'Carmen' in the sitcom One Day At A Time.

