'Record Of Ragnarok' Anime Release Date: Here Is All You Need To Know

Record of Ragnarok, just like many other anime projects, has also been adapted from the popular Japanese manga series with the same title. It was announced a few months back that Netflix would be picking up this film project and fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the anime and know the updates regarding its release for quite some time. Following are more details about Record of Ragnarok anime release date and more.

About Record of Ragnarok anime release date

Recently, the trailer of Record of Ragnarok was shared by the streaming giant which featured a brief insight of what to expect from the anime. However, despite the release of the trailer, the announcement about the exact release date has not been made by the makers. The trailer simply says that it would be releasing in the month of June, this year. Watch the trailer of Record of Ragnarok below.

However, it can be expected that the release date may be announced in the month of May, assuming that the release dates of all the Netflix projects are usually announced about a month prior to its premiere. The plot of this series revolves around the major battle that would take place in Ragnarok, where a group of humans fight some of the most powerful Gods that exist. To ensure the existence and survival of humankind, these individuals have to battle the Gods and defeat them.

Record of Ragnarok manga series had begun back in 2017 and its popularity has been rapidly growing ever since. Created by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, the series has sold a total of 10 million volumes to date and continues its strong run in Japan. Many of the characters of God and Human have been adapted from the real world. Some of the Gods seen in this series are Shiva, Zeus, Thor, Poseidon among others. Whereas among human characters, Nikola Tesla, Buddha, Grigori Rasputin have also been brought into the plot. It will be interesting to see how these characters are portrayed in this highly anticipated anime series.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the Record of Ragnarok trailer