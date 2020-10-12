Record Of Youth E11 Preview: Bo Gum Pays A Surprise Visit, Charlie Jung’s Death & More

Park Bo Gum’s drama Record of Youth is currently airing on tvN and is available to stream on Netflix as well. The drama is performing well, as per Korean TV ratings. Park Bo Gum is essaying the role of Sa Hye Joon in the reel story. He is a bright, positive model-turned-actor in the storyline. The drama also stars Park Seo Dam in the drama. She was previously seen in Parasite, the Oscar-winning film.

What to expect from Record of Youth E11?

Record of Youth cast includes Park Seo Dam who is essaying the role of An Jeong Ha and Won Haye Wo’s character is being essayed by Byeon Woo Seok. The story is about young men and women trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. Jeong Ha is a make-up artist, while Hye Wo and Sa Hye Joon are upcoming actors.

In the upcoming episodes, Sa Hye Joon will be facing the harsh reality of Charlie Jung’s death. Jung was romantically inclined towards Hye Joon, while the latter did not reciprocate. The news of Jung’s death can be a possible threat to Hye Joon’s rising career. An Jeong Ha on the other hand is all set to open her new salon with the help of her father. Hye Joon visits her making time out of his busy schedule.

Hye Joon’s celebrity status is a threat to his relationship with Jeong Ha. The latest episode saw that someone has been clicking his pictures while he was entering Jeong Ha’s place. Apart from that, the preview of episode 11 suggests that Hye Joon is now a rising star with fan following. What makes the viewers more curious is how will Hye Joon and Jeong Ha’s relationship end.

Won Hye Wo, on the other hand, is struggling in his career. There are hints that Park Do Ha might find out about Hye Wo’s massive following on Instagram which was bought by Hye Wo’s mother as seen in the previous episodes. Hye Wo is also sad that he will not be able to confess to Jeong Ha as she is already dating Hye Joon.

Record of Youth episodes so far

Record of Youth is performing well as per Korean ratings reported by Soompi. The drama recently saw a cameo of Park Seo Joon. Most of the credit for the show's success goes to the never-seen-before storyline. The show has had several cameo appearances of big names from the industry including Seo Hyun Jin and Sky Castle’s Kim Hye Won.

