Rege Jean Page Leaving Bridgerton Leaves Viewers Sad; Fans Say 'This Can't Be True, Grace'

Bridgerton fans were left heartbroken after the drama's official Instagram page announced that actor Rege Jean Page, who played the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be seen in the Bridgerton season 2 cast. The news was announced via a letter from Lady Whistledown. “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” read the message.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” read the statement by Lady Whistledown. As soon as this news gained momentum all over the internet, fans in huge numbers expressed disappointment.

Replying to the post, a user wrote, "Do they not realize that he is the only reason why we watched Bridgerton?", whereas another fan spoke in the Duke's style and said, "This can't be true, your Grace."

Netizens react to Rege Jean Page leaving Bridgerton

Women trying to process that Regé-Jean Page wont be in season 2 of #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/76YZRZ7JDW — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 2, 2021

I stand corrected....this is actually the reaction of women to the newsðŸ’€ #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/7fmXk45DkP — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 2, 2021

Regé-Jean Page after making us all fall in love with #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Rc4VhHWdwD — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) April 2, 2021

Hahaha! But seriously, I know they are trying to stay true to the books, but season 2 will now literally just feel like a spin-off from the first season aka the Duke show, lol. Everybody just fell in love with the Duke really hard and fast. — Mayâ·ð¤€ (@TinaP_9) April 2, 2021

Unbelievable ðŸ˜­ — Marie (@TheFinest___) April 2, 2021

They can stop filming now. I'm done. — Hutch (@CPHutchcraft) April 2, 2021

After finding out that Rege-Jean Page isn't returning for season 2 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/GBNfu6l8VY — MelanatedMermaidðŸ§œðŸ¾‍â™€ï¸ (@purple_byobow) April 2, 2021

If Regé-Jean Page is not in coming back then what is the point? What is the point of season 2? Ain't nobody trying to see Anthony. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/X0rUWpHtWL — Iamrootingforeveryoneblack (@OpinionatedQue2) April 2, 2021

Rege Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton left several fans teary-eyed. The rush of emotions sparked even more after the actor himself penned a heartwarming note and bid adieu to the show. Sharing a glimpse of his character from the show, Rege wrote, "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege! Joining this family - the connection on and off-screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined - the love is real and will just keep growing." Celebs like Ben Miller, Stephanie Shepherd Suganami, Kim Kardashian West, Martins Imhangbe, Kathryn Drysdale, and many others reacted to Rege Jean Page leaving Bridgerton.

However, the makers have yet not announced an official reason for fans' question "Why is Rege jean page leaving Bridgerton?". Speaking about his exit, Rege told Variety, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end– give us a year.” He added, “I thought that’s interesting because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”