Regé-Jean Page Reacts To Report That He Wasn't Cast In 'Krypton' Because He Is Black

Regé-Jean Page took to his Twitter to clear the air about a report that surfaced saying that the actor won't be part of Krypton because he is black. Reportedly, the Bridgerton actor auditioned for the DC comics TV series for the role of Superman's grandfather as the creators wanted a nontraditional actor.

However, various sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Geoff Johns, who is the former co-chairman of DC Films and was overseeing the series, had said that Superman cannot have a black grandfather. Reps for Johns told the publication that the DC comics writer believed that the fans expected someone who would look like a young version of Henry Cavill. Read what Regé-Jean Page had to say about this.

Regé-Jean Page's tweet on the controversy

The actor took to his Twitter to address the controversy and how he feels about it. In the tweet, he talked about how the conversations around the Krypton cast still hurt him and that it wouldn't stop him from doing what he does. Read what he tweeted.

Regé-Jean Page on taking an exit from Bridgerton

It was recently announced that the actor won't be a part of the second season of Bridgerton. Page took to his Twitter to bid adieu to the show and wrote that it was his pleasure and privilege to be a part of the show. Check it out.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing â¤ï¸ðŸ’« https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Regé-Jean Page on the possibility of playing James Bond

Earlier, in an interview with Mirror, he was asked about his take on playing the role of James Bond. To which he replied that if someone is British and has done something then people start noticing them and start talking about them. He thinks it is fairly normal and that he is flattered to be in that category of British people who are getting noticed. The actor didn't reveal anything more about whether he has landed the role of James Bond or not. He further talked about not being able to plan his work because of the ongoing pandemic.

Regé-Jean Page on work front

The actor recently made his debut as an SNL host. Page will be next seen in the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons. Other than this, he will also be a part of one of the most anticipated movies, The Gray Man which will also feature Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

