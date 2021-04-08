Regé-Jean Page Reacts To Report That He Wasn't Cast In 'Krypton' Because He Is Black

Quick links:
Source: Regé-Jean Page's Instagram
Regé-Jean Page took to his Twitter to clear the air about a report that surfaced saying that the actor won't be part of Krypton because he is black. Reportedly, the Bridgerton actor auditioned for the DC comics TV series for the role of Superman's grandfather as the creators wanted a nontraditional actor.
However, various sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Geoff Johns, who is the former co-chairman of DC Films and was overseeing the series, had said that Superman cannot have a black grandfather. Reps for Johns told the publication that the DC comics writer believed that the fans expected someone who would look like a young version of Henry Cavill. Read what Regé-Jean Page had to say about this.
The actor took to his Twitter to address the controversy and how he feels about it. In the tweet, he talked about how the conversations around the Krypton cast still hurt him and that it wouldn't stop him from doing what he does. Read what he tweeted.
Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh.April 7, 2021
Still just doing my thing.
Still we do the work.
We still fly.
ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½
It was recently announced that the actor won't be a part of the second season of Bridgerton. Page took to his Twitter to bid adieu to the show and wrote that it was his pleasure and privilege to be a part of the show. Check it out.
Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing â¤ï¸ðŸ’« https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx— Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021
Earlier, in an interview with Mirror, he was asked about his take on playing the role of James Bond. To which he replied that if someone is British and has done something then people start noticing them and start talking about them. He thinks it is fairly normal and that he is flattered to be in that category of British people who are getting noticed. The actor didn't reveal anything more about whether he has landed the role of James Bond or not. He further talked about not being able to plan his work because of the ongoing pandemic.
The actor recently made his debut as an SNL host. Page will be next seen in the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons. Other than this, he will also be a part of one of the most anticipated movies, The Gray Man which will also feature Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.