Rege Jean Page Says He Won't Mind If Makers Of 'Bridgerton' Recast His Character Of Simon

English actor Rege Jean Page, who had a breakout moment with an American historical-romance streaming television series, titled Bridgerton, recently stated that he has no problem if the production wants to recast his role.

Page, 34, opened up about the same at the grand premiere of his upcoming espionage action flick The Gray Man, which was attended by Dhanush, Ana de Armas, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Jessica Henwick, Chris Evans and many others.

Rege Jean Page says 'Bridgerton' makers can recast his character

In a chat with Variety, Regé-Jean Page said that at the end of Season 1, he had a 'wonderful' conversation with Shonda Rhimes, executive producer on Bridgerton, adding that they were 'quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one'. Furthermore, opening up on the goodwill he has received for playing Simon Basset, the at-first callous suitor who marries Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) in the show, Page added:

"We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency f**kboy that any of us had come across."

He continued, "And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that." Page, who is sure about not returning to the hit show, even stated that if the makers want to recast his role in Bridgerton, then 'they’re free to do as they like'.

Page attends The Gray Man world premiere in LA

On the professional front, Rege Jean Page is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming action flick, The Gray Man, also starring Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. In the new Netflix film, The Saint actor will essay the role of a bad guy as he plays Denny Carmichael, a CIA chief hellbent on capturing Gosling’s dejected spy.

Opening up about it, the 34-year-old actor said, "I try to take all the things I like about myself — everything that you got from those self-esteem classes as a kid — put it in a box, tie up a bow and just hide it. It’s a delight. Hopefully, you plug into the relish that the audience will have going there with you.”

Image: Instagram/@regejean