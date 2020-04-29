REJCTX Recap: All You Need To Know Before Second Season Airs

After a highly successful first season, REJCTX has now come ahead with its second season. Bollywood actor, Esha Gupta will be a part of the second season of the show that will be made available on the OTT platform, Zee 5. The previous season of the show featured Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, and Ridhi Khakhar in lead roles. The show revolves around the story of a group of teenagers and the dark world that they are a part of. Here's all you need to know about the show before season 2 airs:

Here is everything that happened on REJCTX until now

Ahmed Masi Wali plays the central character, Aarav Sharma. He plays the role of a rich and spoilt brat from Jefferson High School. He was obsessing over one of his teachers until things took an ugly turn. The last thing that happened on REJCTX was Aarav Sharma going missing and no one has any idea about it.

Anisha Victor will be back into the shoes of Kiara Tiwary in the second season too. She is seen in a constant fight with herself telling herself that she is not beautiful and lacking in confidence. However, according to the latest teaser, she will be taking on a new avatar and will be seen as a much confident Kiara.

REJCTX season 2 will also have Ayush Khurana reprise his role of Maddy. His character was shown living in the closet with a mortifying secret. However, in REJCTX season 2, the viewers will finally be able to see if he will be accepting himself or no.

Saadhika Syal aka Sehmat Ali fights the society to become more than just a girl in a hijab. She is also one of the bossiest and rebellious people among the entire lot. She was seen engaging in some very interesting actions to learn more about herself. REJCTX season 2 will finally shed more light on her identity.

Ridhi Khakar will be playing the role of Parnomitra Rai in REJCTX season 2 as well. However, contrary to the first season, she will be showcasing her softer side in the new season. She will be seen falling in love with one of her classmates too.

Misha Patel played by Pooja Shetty is known for her quirky innocence. Her innocence, however, often gets her into trouble. Prabhneet Singh will once again play the role of Harry Sandhu who often lacks confidence and is mocked by his classmates. However, there are also chances that the cards might turn in REJCTX season 2.

