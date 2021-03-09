Release Of 'Kamathipura' Web Series Postponed Indefinitely After New OTT Guidelines

Kamathipura web series release date has been deferred in light of the new regulations that have been revealed by the concerned authorities. The show, which was supposed to make it to Disney+Hotstar on Monday, will undergo changes in order to comply with the latest set of regulations that have been released by the concerned authorities. The news was revealed by the series' lead, Meera Chopra herself through her Twitter account. The tweet concerning the indefinite delay of the show owing to the changes that need to be made by the team behind the Kamathipura web series can be found below.

Meera Chopra's Tweet regarding the delay in Kamathipura web series release:

Kamathipura web series cast:

Kamathipura web series cast list is headlined by Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani, Anang Desai and Varun Joshi, to name a few. In addition to the same, Kulbhushan Kharbanda will also be seen playing a prominent character in the show. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

Kamathipura, the series at the heart of which is the red-light district of Mumbai that goes by the same name, as per the official synopsis provided by the officials at Disney+ Hotstar, will tell the story of three murders and a mystery. The plotlines will supposedly take the viewers on a trip into the underbelly of Mumbai's crime network, where matters related to narcotics use, financial extortion, protection money, human trafficking and murder are dealt with on a daily basis. The makers of the upcoming series are marketing the small-screen presentation as a whodunit which has been put together in a manner that will keep the viewers guessing. The series was initially supposed to get its debut on Amazon Prime Video, but, as per the previous announcement by the makers of the series, the show would have been made available for streaming free of cost on Disney+Hotstar on March 8th. Details regarding the Kamathipura web series release date will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the relevant personalities/organizations/teams.