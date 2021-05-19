Remember When Ariana Grande Proved She Was 'consistent' With Her Ponytail Since Childhood?

Pop singer Ariana Grande is known for her chart-topping songs and catchy lyrics. But it is not just Ariana's songs that are popular, the songstress is also quite well-known for her statement ponytail. The singer. since the early days in her career, has sported her signature long ponytail. Ariana in one of her post from 2019 shared that she has been sporting the ponytail since she was a child.

Ariana Grande's Instagram post about her ponytail

The singer shared a throwback photo of herself as a kid. In the photo, the God Is A Women singer was seen in a high ponytail. While sharing the picture Ariana wrote, " if anything .... she’s consistent".

Fans quickly reacted to Ariana's post and filled the comment section. Fans found the singer's childhood picture really cute and wrote comments like "is this really you?" and " So cute". Take a look at the fans reaction below.

About Ariana Grande's wedding

As per TMZ, Ariana Grande has tied the know with her boyfriend Dylan Gomez. The couple reportedly got married at their residence in California in the presence of close friends and family. The duo began dating in January 2020 and Ariana announced her engagement on her Instagram in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." The couple first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May, followed by releasing a series of photos in June on Instagram.

All about Ariana Grande's album Positions

Positions is Ariana Grande's sixth studio album. The title track with the same name was released as the lead single, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. It marked Grande's fifth number-one single in the United States and made her the only act with five number-one debuts on the chart. The song was her third Hot 100 chart-topper in 2020, following "Stuck with U" and "Rain on Me", her respective collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. All the tracks of Positions charted simultaneously on the Hot 100, marking Grande's second consecutive project to do so. The album became Ariana's fifth number-one album in the US.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.