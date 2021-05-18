Remember When Courteney Cox Shared Pic Of FRIENDS Cast On Their Way To Vegas?

FRIENDS actor, Courteney Cox once dropped in an interesting glimpse of the cast from the show that spread like fire on social media the moment it was posted. It was a photo of the FRIENDS cast while they were traveling to Vegas together and even revealed how nobody knew them back then.

FRIENDS cast before the show went on-air

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram handle a long time ago and shared a piece of beautiful memory from the time she began filming for her American tv show, FRIENDS. In the photo, the entire cast of the show can be seen hanging out together. On the left, actor Lisa Kudrow can be seen sitting on the couch in a black dress while next to her, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc can be seen waving towards the camera while being clicked. On the other side, Courteney Cox can be seen in a white attire holding a white glass in her hand. Next to her, the other two cast members, namely David Schwimmer and Mathew Perry can be seen sitting in a blue and white coloured shirt respectively.

In the caption, Courteney Cox stated how this moment was from the one where the six of them went to Vegas and no one knew they were FRIENDS yet. She then mentioned how it was a throwback picture of them together and revealed how it was from the time when the show hadn’t gone on-air. She further stated how much she loved these guys.

About FRIENDS Reunion

As the news about FRIENDS Reunion recently surfaced on the internet, it has been boggling the minds of the fans. All the cast members of the show took to their respective social media handles and shared this video clip in which they all can be seen holding each others’ hands and walking together. The video later showcased how this reunion will be named “The one where they get back together”. In the caption, she stated how this kind of thing does not happen every year. She then mentioned how she felt blessed to have had a chance to reunite with her friends and added how it was better than ever. In the post, she added how the FRIENDS Reunion was slated to premiere on May 27 on HBO Max.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

