Remember When Johnny Galecki Outraged His Fans Because Of His Post On The Florida Shooting

Johnny Galecki, who is best known for playing the part of Leonard Hofstader on CBS' The Big Bang Theory, has developed a reputation for being vocal about his views on social media. But, there was this one time when his stance on a perceivably sensitive matter sent Johnny Galecki's Instagram family and the people who follow him on other social media sites in a state of outrage. On the occasion of Johnny Galecki's birthday, that very episode when The Big Bang Theory actor enraged his fans due to his opinion on the infamous Florida Shooting is being revisited. Read on to know more.

When Johnny Galecki enraged his fans due to his opinion on the Florida Shooting:

There was a time when, shortly after the Florida Shooting, television's Leonard Hofstader called out to the government officials during the second week of February 2018, when a teenage child gunned down approximately seventeen people in an educational institution. In the post, the actor can be seen asking the government officials to make changes in order to avoid yet another massacre like the one witnessed by many on that fateful day, which was the seventh one for the year already. The post sees him even sharing a picture of what looks like a handmade painting of a firearm.

Johnny Galecki on the 14th Feb massacre:

Within a matter of no time, the above post began to garner hate and angst from all corners of the internet. While some of Johnny Galecki's Instagram followers criticized him for suggesting gun laws, of which there has been no mention in the post, others took to Instagram in order to tell the actor that he must leave the country. Galecki, in response, shared an elaborate post shortly after, through which he expressed his sentiments towards all the hate he has received online.

Galecki's response to the social media hate received by him:

As far as Johnny Galecki's professional commitments are concerned, the latest addition to the list of Johnny Galecki's shows, namely The Big Bang Theory, concluded sometime during 2019. Johnny Galecki's age was 32 years at the time of The Big Bang Theory's premiere. Details regarding Galecki's future endeavours are currently under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.