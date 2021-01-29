Remember When Kiara Advani Opened Up About Her 'vibrator Scene' In 'Lust Stories'?

Kiara Advani’s Lust Stories performance was recognised and praised by the audience, with the series of four episodes touching different sensitive topics. She was in the episode that was directed by Karan Johar and also starred Vicky Kaushal. Last year, Kiara had revealed a rather comic experience that she went through while filming for her episode. This revolves around the filming of the scene where Kiara’s character uses a vibrator, and Kiara had revealed an amusing incident from the shooting of that scene. Here is what she said:

Kiara Advani's amusing secret from the shoot of Lust Stories

Kiara Advani has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years and has played significant roles in a number of hit films and other projects. In the middle of the quarantine period last year, Kiara Advani had a brief discussion with actor Neha Dhupia in her show No Filter Neha about a lot of things, including her experience working in Lust Stories. She had revealed that during the ‘vibrator scene’, when her character uses the device, she had no familiarity with the device. She ultimately had to ‘Google it’, to learn more about the device and how it was used.

She also revealed that she learnt more about the vibrator in a few films where it was used, including Ugly Truth. She then understood her way around the device and figured out a way to pretend it, in the best of her ability. She also revealed that the scene did not require too many takes to film. The scene eventually became one of the highlights of not just the episode, but the entire web series as well. It runs around the plot in which Kiara’s character does not get sexually satisfied with her husband, which was played by Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara Advani has worked in many successful films in recent times, with a number of upcoming film projects up her sleeve as well. Some of her most memorable films include Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and many more. Some of her upcoming films include Shershaah , Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and more.

