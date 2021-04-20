RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Trailer: Netizens Thrilled About Upcoming Animated Series

The franchise of Resident Evil is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. With its anniversary, Resident Evil is back with its original CG anime series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness trailer was launched in September 2020, which created hype among the fans.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness on Netflix

Netflix announced the first anime series of the Resident Evil franchise on September 27, 2021, on YouTube. The promising trailer of the upcoming anime series saw its heroes Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. As per Netflix, the upcoming anime is a horror series with a sci-fi twist.

Fans of the franchise are thrilled to watch the trailer. Their reactions on YouTube were significant enough to understand how much the fans are waiting to watch Leon (Nick Apostolides) and Claire (Stephanie Panisello) in this anime series. One of the fans wrote ''What time to be alive and enjoy everything about Resident Evil.'' Here is how fans have reacted to the trailer.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness' release

Netflix is yet to announce the exact date of release for the anime series' trailer, yet it has confirmed the series will release in July 2021. Netflix dropped another trailer of the upcoming anime series solely dedicated to its characters. In the caption, Netflix wrote, ''The world of Resident Evil that intertwines horror, action and suspense is presented with beautiful and realistic visuals in this brand-new entertainment epic on an unprecedented scale! Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness releases worldwide in July 2021, only on Netflix.'' In the trailer, Netflix introduced Leon S. Kenndy and Claire Redfield.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness' plot

Netflix also shared a synopsis of the upcoming anime series. Leon and Claire are investigating a new virus outbreak in the series. The two cross each others path when Claire asks Leon to take a look at a piece of drawing made by a refugee child. Claire, while investigating a case comes across zombies. The two then fights zombies alone being in different parts of the world. Leon was also seen fighting zombies that attacked the White House.

