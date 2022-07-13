Last Updated:

'Resident Evil' OTT Release Date & Time; When & Where To Watch Action-horror Flick Online?

The 8-episode series, Resident Evil, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform. Continue reading to know when and where to watch the upcoming horror flick.

Resident Evil

Image: Instagram/@thereallancereddick


The eight-episode series, Resident Evil, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform which, as per the makers, will offer a new, original, and compelling story. The series stars an ensemble cast led by Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph as Wesker's adopted children while Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong portray their younger selves, and Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus, James Marcus's daughters. 

As per the web series' official synopsis, Resident Evil is set in 1998, and follows a group of people trying to survive a zombie outbreak in the small town of Raccoon City.

When and Where to watch Resident Evil?

Resident Evil is set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, July 14, 2022. Earlier, Resident Evil star Lance Reddick, who will be seen essaying the role of Albert, headed to his Instagram account and shared a minute-long teaser of the upcoming series. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Nothing eventful ever happens in the peaceful New Raccoon City. The legendary franchise Resident Evil brings its battle for survival to Netflix on July 14th." 

The plot of the much-awaited series is spread out over two points in time – 2022 and 2036, with a gap of some 14 years. Announced in January 2019, the production of Resident Evil was repeatedly delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and now after more than a couple of years of making, it is all set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix.

 

Image: Instagram/@thereallancereddick

