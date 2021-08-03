Richa Chadha's Debut Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' Script Selected For Gotham Week

The script of Richa Chadha's maiden production which will be directed by Shuchi Talati, titled Girls Will Be Girls, was selected by Gotham Week. Gotham Week is an annual event that brings together some of the best storytellers from films, television and audio and will be held virtually this year between September 19-24.

Actor Richa Chadha's script of her debut production Girls Will Be Girls was selected as a part of the international features section at this year’s Gotham Week, which was formerly known as the Independent Filmmaker Project. The movie will be directed by Shuchi Talati. Talking about the feat to Pinkvilla, Chadha said that she was extremely happy and hoped to find like-minded investors and collaborators at Gotham Week to join her team in making the exciting film. She added that the movie had a fresh and feminist story.

The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, is the only Indian script out of a total of 15 scripts from across the globe, which have been selected for this year’s event of Gotham Week, where established and emerging filmmakers get the chance to network with film financiers, festival curators, sales agents and producers. Girls will be Girls is an Indo-French co-production between Pushing Burtons Studio (Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal), Crawling Angel Films (Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan), and Dolce Vita Films (Claire Chassagne).

Richa Chadha celebrates six years of Massan

Masaan was released in 2015 and was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie was screened at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won two awards. Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the entire team of Masaan that also included her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. As she shared the photo she wrote, "This turns 6! Feels like yesterday...made amazing friends on this one. Love to everyone who supported this film. But special love and squeezes to Neeraj. I love you Neeraj and I think about you every day, you're a gift to the world of cinema. More power to you. Thank you for being an amazing friend, someone I learn from. #Masaan Memories #6 Years Of Masaan."

IMAGE- RICHA CHADHA'S INSTAGRAM

