Richard Lewis Makes Surprise Entry To 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 After Early Bow-out

After originally bowing out of season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, comedian Richard Lewis is back in the show. The actor, who plays himself in the series, made a surprise visit to rejoin his friend Larry David on their long-running show. The stand-up comedian turned actor had earlier announced that he won’t be a part of the latest season of the show, citing his multiple surgeries as the reason. However, the show’s fans have been left enthralled by his latest announcement regarding his re-entry to the show.

Richard Lewis, who has been a long-serving presence in the show, took it to Twitter on Thursday to announce the big news.

Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!

I am and here I'm on the set to shoot it. I'm so grateful. #curb

â¦ pic.twitter.com/L4eYv7nLWM — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 22, 2021

Richard Lewis’ surprise visit to the show HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will mean that he will be part of a scene in the upcoming season of the show. The comedian has suffered multiple shoulder and back injuries and was recovering from a series of surgeries since January. However, the news comes as a relief for the fans of the show who has enjoyed his presence ever since the show’s pilot.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The cringe comedy show has become a huge hit over the years. The show aired its pilot in 1999 and has successfully aired 10 seasons since. Although many actors have made guest appearances in the show, Richard Lewis has been a constant. Ever since Larry David’s original 1999 mockumentary, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard Lewis and his autobiographical character have been largely followed by the fans.

The show has grown in popularity since its October 2000 premiere, winning numerous critical acclaims including 47 Emmy nominations and winning two. The show won the Emmys for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series in 2003 and Outstanding Editing For a Comedy Series in 2012.

Image source: Richard Lewis Twitter