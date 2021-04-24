Last Updated:

Richard Lewis Makes Surprise Entry To 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 After Early Bow-out

Comedian Richard Lewis made a return to Curb Your Enthusiasm's latest season after bowing out. The long-serving actor had stayed out citing health issues.

Written By
Vishnu V
richard lewis

Richard Lewis Twitter


After originally bowing out of season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, comedian Richard Lewis is back in the show. The actor, who plays himself in the series, made a surprise visit to rejoin his friend Larry David on their long-running show. The stand-up comedian turned actor had earlier announced that he won’t be a part of the latest season of the show, citing his multiple surgeries as the reason. However, the show’s fans have been left enthralled by his latest announcement regarding his re-entry to the show.

Richard Lewis, who has been a long-serving presence in the show, took it to Twitter on Thursday to announce the big news. 

Richard Lewis’ surprise visit to the show HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will mean that he will be part of a scene in the upcoming season of the show. The comedian has suffered multiple shoulder and back injuries and was recovering from a series of surgeries since January. However, the news comes as a relief for the fans of the show who has enjoyed his presence ever since the show’s pilot.

READ | 'Friends' Reunion Episode on HBO Max finally gets a filming date

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The cringe comedy show has become a huge hit over the years. The show aired its pilot in 1999 and has successfully aired 10 seasons since. Although many actors have made guest appearances in the show, Richard Lewis has been a constant. Ever since Larry David’s original 1999 mockumentary, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard Lewis and his autobiographical character have been largely followed by the fans.

READ | Joe Manganiello campaigns for Deathstroke on HBO Max after Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

The show has grown in popularity since its October 2000 premiere, winning numerous critical acclaims including 47 Emmy nominations and winning two. The show won the Emmys for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series in 2003 and Outstanding Editing For a Comedy Series in 2012.

READ | Natalie Portman to lead 'The Days of Abandonment' cast for HBO

Image source: Richard Lewis Twitter

READ | Where was The Nevers filmed? Know the shooting locations of HBO's new sci-fi seires
READ | Bethenny Frankel to star in new HBO series 'The Big Shot With Bethenny'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT