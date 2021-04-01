'Rick And Morty Babies' Premieres On 'Adult Swim Jr' On The Occasion Of April Fools' Day

As several brands have various tricks up their sleeves to pull on netizens on the occasion of April Fools' Day, no one can outdo Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. While the sci-fi sitcom has a history with the holiday, it continued its April Fools' Day tradition this year around as well with the premiere of Rick and Morty Babies. It all started after Cartoon Network's Adult Swim revealed that it was rebranding itself as Adult Swim Junior.

Rick and Morty Babies on Adult Swim Junior premieres on April Fools' Day

After announcing the much-awaited Rick and Morty Season 5 release date on their Twitter handle, Rick and Morty has followed up with its April Fools' Day tradition yet again with its latest prank on viewers. The prank started with Adult Swim announcing its rebranding as Adult Swim Junior, followed by the announcement of Rick and Morty Babies. However, to ardent fans' surprise, a new show wasn't premiered by the makers while the episode that aired was originally from the sitcom's second season, titled Total Rickall.

In the episode, the roles of all the characters were filled by children whereas it did kick off with a new opening which took the motif of Rick and Morty Babies to the next level. Teasing the release of Rick and Morty Babies on its Twitter handle, the show tweeted, "Welcome to a multiverse for every age! #adultswimjr". Take a look:

For the unversed, the show launched to notoriety a couple of years ago with the premiere of its third season. Adult Swim had taken many by shock after it decided to air the season on April Fools' Day without making a single announcement regarding the release. After the big premiere, Rick and Morty brought in a big troll ahead of season four's release on April Fools' Day. Rather than airing an episode, the sitcom asked viewers to tune into Adult Swim wherein they were treated with a psychedelic short featuring its stars. Now, this year around as well, Rick and Morty did it again with its much-talked-about Adult Swim prank. With their latest prank, it is clear that April Fools' Day holds a special significance for the sitcom.

