Rick And Morty Fans Excited To See New Season Unravel; Calls The First Episode 'insane'

Rick And Morty season 5 finally is here. The show which premiered on Sunday, saw fans get excited about the rest of the season. New episodes out every Monday.

Vishnu V
Rick and Morty

IMAGE: RICK AND MORTY'S TWITTER


Rick and Morty season 5 premiered on Sunday, leaving fans excited for new episodes. The fourth season of the fan favourite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up last year, and the fans had ever since been eagerly waiting for the new season. Now that season 5 is here, fans are hopping with excitement as they called the first episode of the new season ‘insane!’

Rick and Morty season 5 premiere leaves netizens excited

Fans of the show have been hyped ever since the Rick and Morty season 5 release date was announced earlier this year. The first episode of season 5 introduced Rick's nemesis, Mr Nimbus. The episode saw Beth and Jerry going on a sexually adventurous new journey, while Morty crossed a new line with his long-time crush Jessica. The show’s fresh take and the new openings for a bigger storyline were well received by the show’s fans. The season had a big premiere and the fans have flooded Twitter with their reactions to the new season.

A bit about Rick and Morty 

Rick and Morty, which made its premiere in 2013, is an adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The critically acclaimed show is now back for its fifth season with ten fresh Rick and Morty episodes. In 2018, Adult Swim suggested another 70 episodes, leaving fans excited as this would lead the show to an unspecified number of seasons. The sitcom’s co-creator Dan Harmon had earlier revealed that Rick and Morty season 7 is currently in the works. As of now, Rick and Morty episodes from season 5 will be out every Monday.

Rick and Morty movie in the pipeline?

The show’s producer, Scott Marder in a recent interview hinted a Rick and Morty movie in the plans. He revealed that each episode of the show feels like a movie and he is excited to see how a movie of the show would turn out. Earlier, Spencer Grammar, who is the voice of Summer in the show had also revealed his interest to see the show turn into a 3D movie. Meanwhile, the creator of the show, Justin Roiland confirmed that while no plans for the film have been set yet. However, he hinted that it could happen soon.

IMAGE: RICK AND MORTY'S TWITTER

