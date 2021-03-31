'Rick And Morty Season 5' Gets A Premiere Date And A Trailer; Details Inside

Rick And Morty Season 5's Premiere Date has been revealed by Adult Swim. The same was done through a trailer that was released by the eponymous cable network through its YouTube channel. Rick And Morty Season 5 Trailer, as one will soon see below, communicates that the adventures of its central characters will be set in the various pockets of the multiverse, in line with the ongoing trend that sees various media franchises explore more than one dimensions through either their cinematic or television universes. Rick And Morty Season 5 trailer can be found below.

Rick And Morty Season 5 trailer:

As the video above reveals, Rick And Morty Season 5 Premiere Date is June 20th of this year. In order to commemorate the return of the series, Adult Swim is going to rechristen the premiere date as "Rick And Morty Day". Deadline additionally reported that on the season premiere date, the cable network will release what they deem to be a "megadose of content" for the fans through the show's various social media handles.

Rick And Morty Season 5 Cast:

The half-hour-long comedy show follows a genius scientist who goes by the name of Rick Sanchez (Voiced by Justin Roiland), who takes his mild-mannered grandson, Morty (also Roiland) on a series of seemingly life-threatening adventures throughout the universe of the show. While living with the family of his daughter Beth (Sarah Chalke), he also is known to rope her into his intergalactic escapades. Additional partaker in the journeys of Rick And Morty is the scientist's son-in-law, Jerry (Voiced by Chris Parnell), and his granddaughter, Summer (Spencer Grammer).

The show is co-created and executive produced by Dan Harmon of Community fame and Justin Roiland. All 4 seasons of the series have seen the addition and subtraction of new characters. As far as the list of actors who will voice other supporting characters in the upcoming season of the series is concerned, those details are yet to be revealed by the makers. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are available. All the seasons of the show are available on HBO Max and/or Netflix, depending upon one's geographical location.