Rick And Morty Story Train Website; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 has achieved new levels of wittiness and utter brilliance. It features the duo hopping aboard the story train. By the end of the episode, they make a story-train.com joke about commercialism amid the coronavirus outbreak. Reports suggest that Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 bear resemblance to Roy: A Life Well-Lived, which is similar to watching the show through a kaleidoscope that showcases vivid lives playing with minimal continuity.

Rick and Morty Story train website

Rick and Morty have always gifted viewers with quirky questions. The Storytrain website at the end of the episode has been encouraging people to research it. Read more about the latest episode.

I actually tried to find the train by typing the website in the browser address bar.



It doesn't work. :(#RickAndMorty #StoryTrain pic.twitter.com/IXme0R8992 — SLPhotos@QuarantineCon2020 (@Two_Cams25) May 4, 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 Episode 6: Storytrain website

Recently, Adult Swim aired Never Ricking Morty featuring the clip-based episode in which seemingly disconnected scenes were combined with a single premise. Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 showcases the duo getting trapped aboard a train of anthological cars which breaks through the fourth wall and occasionally trapping them in lifelong stimulations. The show ends with the duo returning to the actual story.

Do you all think there's something weird about this train? #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/Wa4gfl0aPm — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 4, 2020

Morty turns into a distressed war veteran who spends years searching for Rick to kill him so they can return to the story train. By the end of Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6, viewers learn that even the train is a fake stimulation within a toy called the story train which Morty bought for Rick. The latter asks viewers to search story-train.com on the internet and buy the toy. Despite Rock’s promise that the story-train.com is real and one can purchase the thing, he is lying.

Is Story-train.com real?

So far, no one can buy from the Rick and Morty Storytrain website. When people try to search for story-train.com, they find an error saying the IP address cannot be found. There is no actual Storytrain website set up for public consumption. However, it might get real at some point.

According to reports, turner broadcasting, which owns Adult Swim, brought the domain on March 6, 2019. It updated the Storytrain website on March 2, 2020. Take a look at fan tweets.

I was certain the Story Train website would be real… #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/sBHOJp612f — ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ "I HAVE SPOKEN" ᔕOYᗩᑎGᑕO (@csoy13) May 4, 2020

