Ricky Gervais Reveals There Won't Be 'After Life' Season 4, Says 'made My Mind Up'

After Life season 3 has now hit pre-production, as revealed by actor-director Ricky Gervais on his Twitter recently. The first episode os After life's third season has completed its first draft and fans have been excited to see what Gervais has in store for them in near future. After Life stands at an IMDB rating of 8.5 and blends the genres of comedy and drama effectively throughout its 12-episode run to-date. But, fans of the series might feel disappointed to know that Ricky Gervais does not have any plans for the fourth season of After Life. Read below to know why -

After Life season 4?

Recently, 59-year-old actor/comedian Ricky Gervais spoke in an interview with a news portal in the USA where he cleared the air about the fourth season of After Life. Ricky has already made up his mind about not doing a season after the third. According to Gervais, it is tempting to put out content for the audience members but as a creator, he got to be careful. Ricky quoted an old saying which states, '‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience'. In conclusion, Ricky expressed that the audience at times might feel they need another season, but they cannot be definite about it, thus leaving room for caution for the makers.

Image courtesy - Still from After Life

On the other hand, Ricky had recently posted a photo holding up the script of season 3's first episode. Ricky both writes and leads the show which has emerged as Netflix's biggest British comedy series. The series has been appreciated by critics and fans alike, which according to Gervais, only builds up more pressure to deliver better content with each season. The actor-comedian believes that things could quickly turn sour and fans can start criticising the show if anything goes wrong with the decisions made throughout its runtime in the future.

As the show will deal with loss and grief majorly, Fans had raised their concerns about whether Ricky will kill-off his main character Tony's pet dog. But, Gervais has gone on record and stated that the beloved dog, who is also loved by fans will not die in the series in the future.

