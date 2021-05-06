Ridhi Dogra Is All Praise For Her Brother Akkshay Dogra As He Stars In 'Ramyug'

Television actor Ridhi Dogra took to Instagram on Thursday, May 06, 2021, to laud her brother Akkshay Dogra who is a part of the newly released show Ramyug. Ridhi also shared the poster of the series and spoke about the show’s theme, characters and more. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Ridhi Dogra shares a special note for brother Akkshay Dogra on Ramyug's release

In the picture shared by Ridhi, Ram and Sita can be seen sitting on the couch while Hanuman is seen bowing his head in front of them. They all can be seen donning elaborate outfits, jewellery and much along with an elaborate setup.

Along with the picture, Ridhi penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “A wise man should foresee tragedy or misfortune and take action to prevent or overcome such tragedy or misfortune well before it strikes. Thus only he can enjoy a safe and good life.”

She added, “The theme of the Ramayana, one of the two great epic poems of India along with the Mahabharata, is the importance of dharma, or doing one's duty. A legend that teaches us humanity and virtues for an enriched life”. Ridhi continued, “You are a part of history now. @iakshaydogra. Our Incredible, abundant and rich history!!! #ramayana @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801”. She said, “Thrilled to see you as Lakshman @iakshaydogra I know the hard work and passion you had while prepping and shooting for it. And how the whole team came together as a family”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Ridhi shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Users expressed they are eagerly excited for the show to release. One of the users wrote, “so excited”. Another one wrote, "so eagerly waiting”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Ramyug's release, cast and more

Ramyug's cast includes Tisca Chopra, Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Anish John Kokken, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu, Shishir Mohan Sharma, Suparna Marwah, Jatin Sial, Mamta Verma, Dalip Tahil, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Anup Soni, Hemant Kumar Pandey, Arun Singh, Ravi Jhankal, Shaan Grover, Teena Singh, Amit Madan Gaur and Danish Akhtar. The release date for Ramyug has been set for May 6, 2021. On MX Player, all the episodes will be available for viewing in one go. The makers of Ramyug have called it to be the "latest visual interpretation" of Ramayan.

