Ridhi Dogra Shares Clip From 'The Married Woman's' Last Day Shoot; Thanks Fans

Ridhi Dogra recently took to her Instagram to say 'goodbye' to her character in her show The Married Woman. In the video, she is seen twirling in an orange saree in front of a mirror. She then looks towards the camera and blows a kiss. Take a look at the post.

In the caption of the post, she added that it was the last day of the shoot and she is happy to play the role in the show. She also added a small note about her character and thanked her fans for the love. The caption reads, "This was the last day of shoot as Astha. I was saying goodbye to her with a heavy heart that day. And today I feel she's going to stay alive for all the love you all are pouring out to her! Immensely grateful for everything. And the reason is you you and yooouuuuu. Thank you to each of you. For taking my astha and making her your own. She is special." The comment section is filled with her fans pouring love and asking for another season. Check it out.

Ridhi Dogra in The Married Woman

The actor plays the role of the character named Astha. The show revolves around the woman who is a wife, a mom, a teacher as well as a homemaker. While Astha is working on perfecting her roles, she also wants to be true to herself. She then embarks on the journey of breaking the stereotype to find herself. The show also features Monica Dogra, Imaaduddin Shah, Suhas Ahuja, Nadira Babbar, Diyaan Kothari, Myra Rajpal, Rahul Vohra and others. The show has received a positive response from the audience and is streaming on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

Ridhi Dogra's shows

Ridhi Dogra made her acting debut in the year 2007 with Jhoome Jiiye Re. Her television shows include Rishta.com, Seven, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa, Qayamat Ki Raat, and more. She worked in several shows after that before getting her breakthrough television role in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? as Priya Aditya Jakhar. She was also seen in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 6 with Raqesh Vashisth, her former partner. She was a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season six.

