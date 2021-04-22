'River Where The Moon Rises' Finale Aired, What Happened To Princess Pyeonggang?

River Where the Moon Rises finale was aired on April 20, 2021. The Korean drama which featured Na In Woo as On Dal and Kim So Hyun has finally closed its curtains after going through a big crisis due to the replacement of the lead actor after the JiSoo scandal. River Where the Moon Rises finale episode has garnered a rating of 8.3 percent (sixth place) and 6.8 percent (ninth place) among terrestrial TV shows, reported Nielsen Korea. However, if you've missed watching the 20th episode, read further to know what happened to Princess Pyeonggang and On Dal.

What happened to Princess Pyeonggang?

When On Dal takes out Princess Pyeonggang in the palace, King Yeongyang (played by Kwon Hwa Woon) worries for his sister. Even though he acts rude, the former cares for her. He gathers his guards and goes to On Dal to bring Pyeonggang back. On the same day, On Dal's soldiers receive a message from Jinheung (played by Kim Seung Su), who is the King of Silla. In the message, he threatens to kill them if they don't surrender themselves along with the weapons.

On Dal stops Pyeonggang from joining the battle against Silla's tribe and wants her to go back to the palace safely. However, when she is on her way home, she reconsiders her decision and goes against On Dal's wishes. At night, she goes to the Kingdome of Silla in order to assassinate Jinheung, but General Go Gun is quick enough to block her and alerts Jinheung, who wakes up in devastation.

Further in Kim So Hyun's drama, Pyeonggang is sentenced to death for her attempt to kill the king. Later, with the help of Lady Hae Mo Yong (played by Choi Yu Hwa), Go Gun is able to save Pyeonggang, irrespective of the consequences. A group of men from Silla's tribe is surrounding them. Go Gun, Pyeonggang, and Hae Mo Yong fight against the guards. Lady Hae Mo Yong gets wounded in the middle of their ongoing battle. Go Gun, too, is stabbed by the men, which kills him.

On Dal enters and witnesses the bloody fight. He takes Pyeonggang and goes on to spend few moments with her near their tribe. The duo is happily engaged in conversation about their family until a battalion of several men throws arrows on them. On Dal shields Pyeonggang with his body. The young warrior is injured while saving her.

Several years later, Pyeonggang decides to leave the palace for good, leaving behind all the tragic memories of her past. The Princess wishes to live a simple life in the mountains where she lived her best memories with On Dal. She arrives at the house where she lived previously and to her surprise, she sees On Dal in front of her eyes.

A door opens and sees Wol Gwang (played by Cho Tae Kwan), who explains everything to her. Before the battle began, On Dal asks him a favour to save him if he passes away. He confesses the rituals they did to bring On Dal back to life. Later, Pyeonggang and On Dal take him to the special place where they used to hide. She recalls all the moments they spent together and made him realise who he is and the special relationship they share. The couple shares a passionate kiss and reunite. They celebrate their new life.