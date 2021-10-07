Last Updated:

'Riverdale' Season 5 Finale: Netizens React To Teen Drama's Core Couples' Complexities

The makers of the popular show Riverdale garnered much attention on social media after they came up with the season 5 finale and the netizens can't keep calm.

The makers of the popular show Riverdale garnered much attention on social media after they came up with the season 5 finale. The writers of the show decided to pick up the tempo during the season 5 finale while revealing all kinds of new couples. Who ended up together? And who might not survive to see Season 6? Riverdale season 5 finale kicks off with Reggie informing Veronica that he didn't quite pass the test he needed to become a stockbroker. However, he has another idea of coming up with a casino with Veronica in Riverdale

In the finale episode, Kevin announced his decision to shift to New York to pursue his Broadway dreams while Jughead started up a new alternative newspaper with the help of his high school students. Pop volunteered to help Tabitha reopen Pop’s, and Alice even struck up a new romance with Frank. Soon after the finale went on air, fans could not control their excitement and reviewed the season. 

Netizens share their thoughts on the Riverdale season 5 finale 

One of the users shared a boomerang from the series and shared her happiness over the finale. “#RiverdaleSeason5 Omg it finally happened,” she wrote along with many heart-shaped emoticons. Another netizen shared his fun part of watching the show and wrote, “7 years happened...Archie is like talking ..about being with Ronnie was like being in jail.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Season finale but I'm sad about Barchie's relationship Neutral face. Bring back Bughead, Varchie & Choni Expressionless face #RiverdaleSeason5 EP19 #RiverdaleSeason5Finale.” Another frenzied netizen commented about an update about the 6th season. “Did I get it right? Season 6 will just have 5 episodes?” she wrote.

The official Twitter handle of Riverdale had shared the update about the season 5 finale with a short clip from the show and wrote, “#Riverdale's fate is in their hands. The season finale airs tonight at 8/7c (sic).” Coming in as good news for the fans, as the season 5 finale takes place on October 6, the makers are now returning with Season 6. The next season will premiere with a special five-episode event on November 16 at 9/8c (a new time!) on The CW. 

