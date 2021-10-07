'Riverdale' Season 6: Check Out The Release Date, New Trailer, Cast Members And More

Soon after the conclusion of its fifth season, the American teen drama series Riverdale is coming back with its sixth season in November. The fifth season showcased a major leap of seven years in the ensemble cast's lives and their journey as adults, in the backdrop of the mysterious and riveting town of Riverdale. The last season also witnessed Betty coping up with the loss of her sister, Archie, trying to restore the town back to its glory as well as Cheryl's quest for controlling the ministry around her dead brother's spirit.

Based on the characters of Archie comics, the show, which debuted in 2017, will be seen moving from its staple Wednesday night premiere to Tuesday nights. Continue reading to know more about the season 6 trailer, release date, cast list, and more.

When will Riverdale season 6 premiere?

The series is set to release on The CW on Tuesday, November 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will premiere a five-episode event before going on hiatus for the holidays, only to return sometime in 2022. A quick promo clip was released by the makers giving a glimpse into the thrilling events that audiences will see in town which is now called Rivervale. With residents trying to restore normality, what remains to be seen is how things take shape after the possibility of Cheryl Blossom’s curse incoming.

Riverdale season 6 cast

While the majority of the series regulars are set to return for the show's sixth season, it has been confirmed that Mark Consuelos (who played Hiram lodge) will be departing from Riverdale. Here's a list of the expected cast members for Riverdale season 6:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith

The show is produced by Warner Bros., Television, and CBS Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions and Archie Comics, and follows Archie's life in the town of Riverdale, exploring the darkness hidden behind its seemingly perfect image.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THECWRIVERDALE)