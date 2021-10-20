'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer: Sabrina Spellman Gives First Appearance In The Series; Read

Months ahead of its fifth season's premiere, the teen drama TV series Riverdale was renewed for its sixth season. After ending season 5 at a cliffhanger, fans are waiting to watch what will happen in the town of Riverdale in the next season. The show's sixth season kicks off on Tuesday, November 16, with a five-episode event. While the Riverdale cast will reprise their roles, Kiernan Shipka will also debut in her role of Sabrina Spellman, a year after her show The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina ended. The latest promo of the five episode-event gave a glimpse of Kiernan as Sabrina.

The showrunners of Riverdale recently gave a sneak peek into what will happen in the sixth season of the CW teen drama. As the teen drama saw several supernatural events taking place in the town of Riverdale over the past years, the new season will introduce witchcraft. Here are all the details about Sabrina's role and what will happen in Riverdale Season 6.

What will happen in Riverdale Season 6?

The fifth season of the show ended with Cheryl discovering about one of her ancestors named Abigail Blossom. Nana Rose Blossom tells Cheryl her ancestor Abigail Blossom was accused of witchcraft and was burned at the stake in 1890. While much about the coming season has not been revealed yet, the trailer suggested Cheryl taking up a new hobby, leading a coven. In the trailer, Cheryl was seen instructing a group of young women clutching voodoo dolls. She says, "We must return to the old ways". However, the thrilling part came at the end as Cheryl smiles and says, "Look what the black cat dragged in" upon seeing Sabrina. The sixth season of the show will also see a wild side of Archie and Betty's relationship as Betty declares she wants to have a baby with Archie. As the show will turn towards being more supernatural, a devil and some ghouls will also be a part of it.

Kiernan Shipka earlier teased her collaboration with Riverdale via an Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of her sitting on a chair with "Sabrina Spellman Riverdale" written on it. In the caption, she wrote, "from Greendale to Riverdale". Her fans are excited to watch him in the upcoming season. The fifth season of the show is now available on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina came to an end in 2020 after its four-season run. The show was a popular one among teenagers and featured a half-witch Sabrina navigates her two worlds. Sabrina's fans were thrilled to watch her reprise her role in Riverdale Season 6. The social media platform Twitter saw several reactions to the trailer. A user wrote, "I just realized, Sabrina is going to be in Riverdale and resurrection is in Sabrina, I think if Cheryl learns this she’ll try with Jason 1000%, this would be amazing". Some fans also mentioned they cannot wait to watch this crossover.

I just realized, Sabrina is going to be in riverdale and resurrection is in sabrina , I think if Cheryl learns this she’ll try with Jason 1000% , this would be amazing — FLASHOT (@Godzill98850923) October 20, 2021

Sabrina Spellman in Riverdale 😱 https://t.co/psBkorPT89 — Vinzo Valentino (@VinzoValentino) October 20, 2021

Image: Image/@thecwriverdale