'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Clara Berry; See Pic

KJ Apa, famous for his appearance in CW's drama series Riverdale, has now graduated to fatherhood as he and model Clara Berry, welcomed their first baby, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa recently. Berry took to her Instagram handle to announce the newborn's arrival with an adorable photo showcasing her finger gripped by baby Sasha. According to Page Six reports, the duo has been romantically linked since December 2019, after their social media banter post which the relationship was confirmed by Apa himself in January 2020.

Lauding the baby as 'perfect perfection', Berry announced that they welcomed the baby earlier this month on September 23. The pregnancy was revealed in May this year, with Berry constantly giving a peek into the updates on her social media handles.

Riverdale star KJ Apa welcomes baby boy

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, September 26, and shared an adorable photo showcasing the baby's arms wrapped up in a white warmer. She wrote, "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥". KJ also shared her post on his Instagram stories. Take a look.

Clara's Instagram handle is a testament to the fun times she had during her pregnancy. She was seen constantly flaunting her baby bump in bikini-clad photos, some of them alongside beau KJ Apa. Many of his Riverdale co-stars, including Lily Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch a well as Camila Mendes commented on Berry's post and congratulated the 'mama'.

Meanwhile, KJ Apa, who began his acting stint by playing a pivotal role in the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street, is famous for essaying the role of Archie Andrews in Netflix's Riverdale. The show, which has been renewed for a sixth season owing to its popularity, also stars Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. KJ has also been a part of movies like A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give as well as the 2020 romantic drama I Still Believe.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @clara.berry)