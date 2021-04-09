Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Confesses Having Both Anxiety And Depression

Lili Reinhart is one of the actors who has engages with fans on her social media handles. She recently spilt the beans to her followers. The Riverdale actor has confessed that she was diagnosed with both anxiety and depression. She took to her Twitter account on April 9, 2021, to make the astounding revelation. Calling herself a "2 in 1", Reinhart sarcastically tweeted that it was "the great thing" about her having two mental health issues but not let the fact put her down. Here's how her fans reacted to the news.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart confesses having anxiety and depression

The great thing about me is that I have anxiety AND depression. I’m a 2 for 1 special, baby ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 9, 2021

Lili's fans replied with messages of love and support for their favourite Riverdale actor. Many wrote that they felt the same way. One fan was so impressed by the actor that they proposed to get married to her. Another fan took the opportunity to acknowledge that they were autistic and wished her well.

"That's a creative way to put it", another fan joined in Lili Reinhart's sarcasm. Fans ensured that they let Lili know how much they loved her no matter what. The tweet quickly went viral as retweeted more than 4,500 times in a span of a few hours.

me too bestie — kacee loves lunarsolar (@johnnyangeI) April 9, 2021

I’ve never felt more seen — Hot Girl Mâœ¨ (@koremoon_) April 9, 2021

HI I LOVE YOU MORE THAT I CAN EXPLAIN IM SO PROUD OF YOU — taylor’s versionðŸ’› (@erodwalls) April 9, 2021

I’d marry you rn lili — karina (@karina84313568) April 9, 2021

i feel the same sis, we’re together — mari âŒ (@limnsgirl) April 9, 2021

me too bestie, me too — makayla â™¡’s amanda (@suscharles) April 9, 2021

I only have autism. I do hope things are well for you right nowðŸ’™ — Brendon SmithðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@bigdogXVI) April 9, 2021

And we love you, period! ðŸ’¯ â¤ï¸ — ally âž³ BE NICE ERA â˜€ï¸ (@bettysenigma) April 9, 2021

that's a... creative way of putting it — zoe (@daylightcmb) April 9, 2021

You are strong and I love u ðŸ¥° — mechamademath (@ttmathgossip) April 9, 2021

Lili Reinhart's Twitter handle: Riverdale actor gets vocal about self-love

On March 15, 2021, Lili Reinhart poured her heart out in a thread of tweets based on mental health issues. The actor encouraged her fans to face their problems to "heal and grow". She told them that no matter what they did they couldn't fill their voids unless they faced their "demons".

In the long thread, she explained how the pandemic could serve as an opportunity to learn about themselves writing, "no one knows what it's like to be you except you". She encouraged them to not waste their time and seize the opportunity to fall in love with themselves. "The end result is priceless. I promise", she concluded.

At the end of the day, no matter where you are— how many vacations you go on—who you’re sleeping with— whatever you’re using to fill a void—



you can’t outrun your demons.



Face your shit. Work on yourself. Lean into your pain.

THAT is how you heal and grow. No way around it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 15, 2021

Use this pandemic as an opportunity to grow.

You are so beautiful and no one knows what it’s like to be you except for you.



If you don’t take the time to get to know yourself, that’s a wasted opportunity. You can learn to fall in love with yourself and your own experiences â¤ï¸ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 15, 2021

I think the most important think we can all do is try to love ourselves.

Laying the foundation of self love means you don’t have to rely on other people to make you feel happy. You can give that to yourself.



It’s a lot of hard work, and it can be scary... but the end result — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 15, 2021

is priceless. I promise. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 15, 2021

Lili Reinhart's upcoming projects

Recently, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart announced the news of joining the cast of Plus/Minus helmed by Rafiki director Wanuri Kahiu. The movie will also mark her second project as an executive producer. She will play the character of Natalie a college graduate who experiences two parallel realities. One, in which she must navigate her life as a pregnant teen in Texas and the other in which she travels to Los Angeles and pursues her dream career.

(Promo IMage Source: Lili Reinhart Instagram)