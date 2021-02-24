Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich And Katy Keene's Lucy Hale Spotted Making Out On Lunch Date

Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and Katy Keene's Lucy Hale were caught by paparazzi having a PDA session leaving fans wondering if the two are dating. The two may have confirmed their relationship through their romantic gesture as seen in the pictures surfaced online. Look at the picture in question here:

The couple was spotted at the Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles, according to Fox News. On their date, the couple got handsy, as seen in the pic, as they held hands and kissed each other while waiting for their food to arrive. After lunch, they also took a romantic stroll around the city, with their masks on.

Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale's news surprises fans:

As reported by Fox News, Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and Katy Keene's Lucy Hale possibly met each other as they were both involved with CBS and Warner Bros' series. Both Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale never dropped any hints of the two dating each other. Fans couldn't believe the news of the two actors dating as they were caught by surprise.

IS THAT WHO I THINK IT IS pic.twitter.com/emaq7MwekV — meg (@prentissdecker) February 22, 2021

NO FREAKING WAY — jacky💙🌸 (@jackystea) February 23, 2021

YEEESSSS I SUPPORT!!! — Madie (@MissMadieValdez) February 22, 2021

Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale's past relationships

Skeet Ulrich's age is 51 while Lucy Hale turned 31 last year in June. Skeet Ulrich has been married twice. Once to actor Georgina Cates and then to actor Amelia Jackson-Gray. Skeet has two children with Georgina, 19-year-old twins Jakob Dylan Ulrich and Naiia Rose Ulrich.

Lucy Hale was rumoured to be dating 'Bachelor' lead Colton Underwood, but the relationship was short-lived. With regards to dating, Lucy told Cosmopolitan in March 2020 that "Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and Katy Keene's Lucy Hale

In the CW series, Riverdale, Skeet Ulrich plays the role of Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) father, Forsythe Pendleton Jones II, also known as FP Jones, only till Season 4. Lucy Hale played the lead role in another CW series, Katy Keene. In one of the crossover episodes in Riverdale season 4 Lucy's character Katy Keene is shown as best friends with Veronica Lodge. the two girls reunite in New York City.

