Robin Thicke Reveals He Was Hesitant To Be A Judge On 'The Masked Singer'; Here's Why

The Masked Singer is a popular American reality show in which celebrities compete in elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger also play a major part as The Masked Singer judges. However, Robin Thicke recently revealed on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" that he was initially hesitant about appearing in the hit Fox singing competition.

During a conversation with Dax, the singer revealed that he had mixed feelings about the show at first because of his own musical background. But he's grown to enjoy it, and he now considers his judging gig to be the "best job" he's ever had. He proceeded to gush about how grateful he is for saying "yes" to the show later in the interview. Aside from being proud of correctly identifying Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster in season 4, Robin stated that his favourite part of filming is laughing with Jenny, Ken, and Nicole.

About The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a popular American singing competition show with a twist. Nick Cannon hosts the show, with Niecy Nash as a guest. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are among the panellists and judges on The Masked Singer. The show's concept is unlike any other reality TV singing competition.

The show features a number of well-known celebrities as contestants, but they appear on stage dressed in elaborately ridiculous costumes and perform their singing performances. Nobody knows who these celebrities are hiding behind masks, so the judges must guess who they are. The audience, judges, and live viewers are all constantly guessing who the celebrity behind the disguises is. Celebrities must give their best performances in order to advance to the next stage, avoid elimination, and deceive the audience and judges. One of the singers is eliminated each week, and their identities are revealed.

Robin Thicke’s song

In 2002, Robin Thicke released his debut album, A Beautiful World. Four years later, he launched The Evolution of Robin Thicke, which debuted at number one on the R&B charts. At the time of its publication, his song Lost Without U was also a no. 1 success. His breakthrough success came with the 2013 hit song Blurred Lines, which was the year's longest-running No. 1 single, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. After seven years, he is finally releasing his new album, On Earth and in Heaven.

Source: Armchair Expert podcast, Image source: Robin Thicke Twitter