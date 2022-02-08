'Rocket Boys': Creator Nikkhil Advani Confirms Season 2, Says 'shot Both Seasons Together'

Creator Nikkhil Advani’s latest web series Rocket Boys has been receiving a thunderous response from the viewers and critics alike. The eight episodes series based on the life of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai was released last week and has since captivated a large audience. Now, during his recent conversation with Mid-Day, the creator hinted at the second season.

Directed by Abhay Pannu, the show revolves around India's scientific journey, India's Independence, and the lives of two men who shaped India. The creator who was ecstatic to receive such love and appreciation from the people revealed how much the entire team is overwhelmed and how the film has spread awareness among the people about Bhabha and Sarabhai.

Nikkhil Advani confirms Rocket Boys Season 2

While talking to the leading portal, the ace filmmaker revealed that Rocket Boys season 2 is in the offing. He is also ecstatic as he believes he has achieved the primary goal behind developing the show. He further shared that the intention to create the show was to highlight other great heroes of the country. According to Advani, the series will allow people to learn about people like Bhabha and Sarabhai who were not only scientists but also Renaissance (men). They encouraged art and culture and set up institutions. They paved the way for India to become what it has today.

Elaborating on the show, Advani confirmed that season two is in the works. While refraining to share an update about the same, he said that they had shot both seasons together. And now after a break, Abhay will work on the second season’s post-production.

He also elaborated on the show's casting which boasts of fantastic lead actors in Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as well as a terrific supporting cast. Revealing that Jim Sarbh was first signed, Advani shared that the show was written after he was signed on. While the team was doing research on Homi Bhabha, we realised he is an intriguing personality with a wicked sense of humour and Jim has a similar personality in real life. So casting him was the ideal choice of the entire team.

